Short Interest in Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Decreases By 67.3%

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the March 15th total of 254,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 743,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PENMF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 731,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,640. Peninsula Energy has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16.

Get Peninsula Energy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peninsula Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Lance uranium project located in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peninsula Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peninsula Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.