Short Interest in Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC) Increases By 500.0%

Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

POSC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 80,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,750. Positron has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91.

Get Positron alerts:

About Positron (Get Rating)

Positron Corp. operates as a nuclear medicine healthcare company specializing in the field of cardiac positron emission tomography imaging. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Equipment and Radiopharmaceuticals. It provides an economical, end-to-end solution for PET myocardial perfusion imaging through complementary product integration of PET imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals and radioisotopes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Positron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Positron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.