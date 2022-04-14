Short Interest in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Decreases By 84.1%

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the March 15th total of 95,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 193,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PFIE stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.35. 21,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,694. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.15 million, a PE ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 1.21. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.59.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFIE shares. Univest Sec raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Dawson James upped their target price on shares of Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.92.

About Profire Energy (Get Rating)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.