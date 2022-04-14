Short Interest in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Grows By 364.6%

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a growth of 364.6% from the March 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PIM. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 13,503,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,958,000 after acquiring an additional 452,459 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,361,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Lloyd Park LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.55. 89,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,592. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $4.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

