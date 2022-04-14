Short Interest in Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Drops By 79.8%

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 79.8% from the March 15th total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

QH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quhuo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Quhuo from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get Quhuo alerts:

Shares of QH stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.60. 46,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,887. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25. The company has a market cap of $31.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.23. Quhuo has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Quhuo in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Quhuo by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quhuo by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Quhuo by 149.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares during the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quhuo (Get Rating)

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quhuo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quhuo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.