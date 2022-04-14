Short Interest in Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Decreases By 85.4%

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 85.4% from the March 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RANJY. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a €45.00 ($48.91) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. HSBC raised shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Randstad from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Randstad from €64.00 ($69.57) to €69.00 ($75.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of RANJY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.19. 14,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,010. Randstad has a one year low of $26.83 and a one year high of $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average of $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.9849 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.92%.

Randstad Company Profile (Get Rating)

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

