Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Drops By 94.5%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 94.5% from the March 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 391,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SAFRY traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,005. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average is $30.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Safran has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $38.35.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Safran from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Safran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Safran from €150.00 ($163.04) to €140.00 ($152.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale raised Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Safran from €137.00 ($148.91) to €140.00 ($152.17) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

