Short Interest in Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Declines By 93.6%

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 93.6% from the March 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SVNDY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.41. 104,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,815. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.54. Seven & i has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.07.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Seven & i had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $22.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Seven & i will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SVNDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seven & i from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Seven & i from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

