Short Interest in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Declines By 77.2%

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 77.2% from the March 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George acquired 6,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $53,337.13. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 611,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,815.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 18.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 39,607 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 2,339.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 292,738 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprott Focus Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.12. The company had a trading volume of 40,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,561. Sprott Focus Trust has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $9.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.1359 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

