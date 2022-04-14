Short Interest in St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Drops By 53.8%

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of STBMY opened at $5.26 on Thursday. St Barbara has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $7.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26.

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

