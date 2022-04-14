Short Interest in St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Drops By 53.8%

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Shares of STBMY opened at $5.26 on Thursday. St Barbara has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $7.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26.
St Barbara Company Profile (Get Rating)
