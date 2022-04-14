Short Interest in Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR) Increases By 200.0%

Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS SMPR remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21. Standard Metals Processing has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $18.00.
About Standard Metals Processing (Get Rating)
