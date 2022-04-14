Short Interest in Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) Rises By 1,611.2%

Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,609,200 shares, an increase of 1,611.2% from the March 15th total of 327,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56,092.0 days.
Swire Properties stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56. Swire Properties has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $3.00.
Swire Properties Company Profile
