Short Interest in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC) Declines By 60.2%

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the March 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of TGVC remained flat at $$9.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday. TG Venture Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGVC. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $982,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

