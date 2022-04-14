Short Interest in Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Decreases By 89.2%

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 89.2% from the March 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:THUPY traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.24. Thule Group AB has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $31.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Danske raised shares of Thule Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Thule Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Thule Group AB is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of sports and outdoor products. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

