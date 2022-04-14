Short Interest in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Grows By 464.2%

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 715,400 shares, an increase of 464.2% from the March 15th total of 126,800 shares. Approximately 21.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 384,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

MEDS stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 106,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,967. TRxADE HEALTH has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 50.16% and a negative net margin of 53.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDS. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in TRxADE HEALTH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,547 shares during the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group cut their target price on TRxADE HEALTH from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRxADE HEALTH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

