Short Interest in Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Declines By 59.5%

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the March 15th total of 93,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS UMICY traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 58,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,892. Umicore has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $17.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.40.

Get Umicore alerts:

UMICY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umicore from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Umicore from €45.00 ($48.91) to €36.00 ($39.13) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank cut Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Umicore from €44.00 ($47.83) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.