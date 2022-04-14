Short Interest in XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX) Increases By 208.1%

XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 208.1% from the March 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in XPAC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPAC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $269,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPAC Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in XPAC Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $969,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in XPAC Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $969,000. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XPAX opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67. XPAC Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $9.80.

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

