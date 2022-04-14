Short Interest in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Expands By 1,500.0%

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ ZIONP opened at $20.28 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.