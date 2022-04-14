Short Interest in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Expands By 1,500.0%

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
NASDAQ ZIONP opened at $20.28 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $30.00.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZIONP)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.