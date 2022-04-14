SIBCoin Hits Market Cap of $5.33 Million (SIB)

SIBCoin (SIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and $103.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000675 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,899.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,019.96 or 0.07568954 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.42 or 0.00269238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.38 or 0.00843072 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014401 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00092651 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.78 or 0.00573404 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006956 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.39 or 0.00361875 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,790,761 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

