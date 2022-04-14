Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to “Hold”

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. BNP Paribas currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Siemens Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. HSBC cut Siemens Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Siemens Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €22.00 ($23.91) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Siemens Energy from €30.00 ($32.61) to €28.00 ($30.43) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Siemens Energy from €25.00 ($27.17) to €24.00 ($26.09) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Siemens Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.60.

SMEGF opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. Siemens Energy has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

