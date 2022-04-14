Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Receives $21.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.57.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GCTAF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €18.50 ($20.11) to €18.00 ($19.57) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.20 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.30 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €21.50 ($23.37) to €21.00 ($22.83) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCTAF traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.05. 671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $39.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

