Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Downgraded to Market Perform at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital cut shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut Sierra Oncology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sierra Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Sierra Oncology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sierra Oncology has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.33.
NASDAQ:SRRA opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.57. Sierra Oncology has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $54.97.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 212,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,230,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after buying an additional 87,438 shares during the period.
Sierra Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.
