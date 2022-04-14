Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Downgraded to Market Perform at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital cut shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut Sierra Oncology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sierra Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Sierra Oncology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sierra Oncology has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.33.

NASDAQ:SRRA opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.57. Sierra Oncology has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $54.97.

In related news, Director Gaurav Aggarwal purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,600,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Oncology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,125,000 shares of company stock worth $30,375,000 and sold 24,553 shares worth $777,967. Insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 212,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,230,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after buying an additional 87,438 shares during the period.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

