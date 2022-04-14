Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 1,334 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,477 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 249,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 254.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,050,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 754,475 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 253,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 97,622 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 336,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 466,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on HBAN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,374 shares of company stock worth $289,397. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

