Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 4,795 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 156.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of U. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 10.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,326,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 190,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 24.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

U opened at $94.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.55. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.75 and a beta of 2.38. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The firm had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on U. Citigroup began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

In related news, SVP Clive Downie sold 32,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $3,513,728.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $1,133,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,405 shares of company stock worth $13,540,164 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

