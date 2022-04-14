Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 96 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,215,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,639,000 after purchasing an additional 120,432 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 15.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.39.

NYSE:SPG opened at $127.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.14. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.61 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.49%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

