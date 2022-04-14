Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after buying an additional 14,349 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000.

Shares of NULG stock opened at $58.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.61. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04.

