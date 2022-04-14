Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Providence First Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 99,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 183,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,419,000 after acquiring an additional 37,557 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 855,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,517,000 after purchasing an additional 23,025 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $88.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.28. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $87.76 and a 1 year high of $109.98.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
