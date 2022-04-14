Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.81.

NYSE:ALB opened at $212.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 198.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $146.52 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 147.66%.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

