Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.05 Million Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 204.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,099 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 533.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,070,000 after buying an additional 1,895,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,251,000 after buying an additional 1,530,021 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,379,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,253,000 after buying an additional 1,337,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,721.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,286,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,891 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.16 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.81.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.14% and a net margin of 9.91%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 4.21%.

ASO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CEO Ken C. Hicks purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

