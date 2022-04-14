Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 2,235 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 3.65% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 17,090 shares during the period. Finally, IRON Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 96,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF stock opened at $24.95 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61.

