Sigma Planning Corp Raises Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 81.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Twilio by 631.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Twilio by 68.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.09.

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,788,559 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWLO opened at $145.96 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

