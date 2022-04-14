Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,115 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AN. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in AutoNation by 1.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $66,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $8,254,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 196,846 shares of company stock valued at $20,172,605 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $100.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.80. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.32 and a 52-week high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.76. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

