Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 363.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,065,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,683,000 after purchasing an additional 835,135 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 43.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,393,258,000 after acquiring an additional 631,630 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,200,000 after acquiring an additional 255,913 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 180.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 377,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,493,000 after acquiring an additional 243,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 213.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 194,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,223,000 after acquiring an additional 132,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $416.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.61. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.62 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $460.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $560.01.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.38.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

