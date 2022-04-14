Signature Chain (SIGN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,860.00

Signature Chain (SIGN) traded 42.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Signature Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Signature Chain has a total market cap of $811,610.29 and approximately $2,860.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded down 44.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00034220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00104491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Signature Chain

Signature Chain is a coin. Its launch date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.