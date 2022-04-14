Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Down 64.1% in March

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the March 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SXYAY shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 500 to CHF 485 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 350 to CHF 405 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Baader Bank upgraded shares of Sika to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 412 to CHF 414 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.55.

OTCMKTS SXYAY traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $33.64. 99,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,935. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.33. Sika has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

