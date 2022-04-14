SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Trading Down 6%

Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) fell 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.32 and last traded at $37.32. 13,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 230,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.71.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $643.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.29. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 90.37% and a net margin of 21.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 4,804 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $129,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 18,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $518,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,081. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBOW. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 443.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 193,465 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,248.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 130,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,734,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 85,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 72,899 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.