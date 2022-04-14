Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Similarweb Ltd. is a website which provides web analytics services for businesses. Similarweb Ltd. is based in Israel. “

SMWB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

Similarweb stock opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. Similarweb has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.24.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $40.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.74 million. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 50.10% and a negative return on equity of 178.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Similarweb will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMWB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Similarweb in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Similarweb in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Similarweb by 2,440.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Similarweb in the second quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Similarweb in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. 26.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

