Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.60

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.60 and last traded at $43.50, with a volume of 11276 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.09.

Several analysts have weighed in on SMPL shares. Stephens raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.58.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

