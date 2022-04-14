SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the March 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

SITC International stock opened at $33.60 on Thursday. SITC International has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $45.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.33.

SITC International Company Profile

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, provides integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

