Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the March 15th total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.2 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Skanska AB (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 260 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Skanska AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$23.55 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914. Skanska AB has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.69.

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment builds bridges, roads, harbors, quays, hospitals, residences, and schools.

