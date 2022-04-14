Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) were down 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 300,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,410,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SKLZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80. The firm has a market cap of $983.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 37.99% and a negative net margin of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer purchased 101,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $248,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Skillz by 945.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

