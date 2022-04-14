Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Short Interest Update

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the March 15th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SLAM traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.81. 7,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,505. Slam has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $9.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Slam during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Slam during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,925,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slam in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Slam in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Slam in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

