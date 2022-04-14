Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.57.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of SCCAF stock remained flat at $$21.28 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $31.56.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

