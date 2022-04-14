SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

SLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.81. 1,337,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732,158. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. SLM has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $367.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.32 million. SLM had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 48.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SLM will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. SLM’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $454,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,990 shares of company stock valued at $857,754. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in SLM by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

