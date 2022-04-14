Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,426.83 ($57.69).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.16) target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($54.73) target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday.

SKG traded up GBX 90 ($1.17) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,171 ($41.32). 218,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.47, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of £8.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,771 ($36.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,334 ($56.48). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,527.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,787.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of €0.96 ($1.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.54%.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

