Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $289.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $289.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.34.

Snowflake stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $214.41. 3,393,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,267,905. The company has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.04 and a beta of 1.59. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $164.29 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.58.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Titus Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% in the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

