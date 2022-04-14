SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGE) Stock Price Down 0.8%

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGE – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.23 and last traded at $20.31. Approximately 3,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 7,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.16.

