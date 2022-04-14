SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.64

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2022

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBYGet Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.64 and traded as low as $21.74. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $21.80, with a volume of 259,349 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.62.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.56 billion for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 18.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SoftBank Group Corp. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies; SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds; SoftBank; and Arm. It offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices.

