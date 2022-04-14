SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.64

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.64 and traded as low as $21.74. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $21.80, with a volume of 259,349 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.62.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.56 billion for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 18.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SoftBank Group Corp. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies; SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds; SoftBank; and Arm. It offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices.

