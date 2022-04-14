SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $353.81.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,214 shares of company stock valued at $11,633,666. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at $177,212,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $112,243,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,678,000 after acquiring an additional 339,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,980,000 after acquiring an additional 316,001 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,483,000 after acquiring an additional 297,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $308.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $297.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 100.33, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $551.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

