Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Lowered to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SEYMF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €14.80 ($16.09) to €16.80 ($18.26) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

Get Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEYMF opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $27.40.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.